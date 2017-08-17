Minister ties the knot

PRESIDENT David Granger on Wednesday attended the wedding reception of Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Ms. Valerie Patterson-Yearwood and her new husband, Pastor Godfrey Yearwood, at the minister’s residence in Bel Air Gardens.

The President extended congratulations to the couple. “It is mature marriage. It is a Christian marriage. Valerie is an important part of our Government and part of our Cabinet.

She is responsible for a significant section of our Housing thrust, which is a big part of our Government’s philosophy and we are sure that this marriage is going to strengthen her not only to do God’s work but also to do work in the Government.

Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Yearwood,” he said. Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon also extended greetings on behalf of the Government, noting that the Government believes in the importance of strong families and as such, it welcomes the union.