Illegal Beechcraft flown to CJIA

The Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft which was found by the security forces in the Rupununi last Sunday night arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri on Thursday.

The aircraft , which bears registration PR-IMG, touched down around 13:00hrs Thursday at the CJIA. It was flown by Guyana Defence Force (GDF) pilots. It is being secured by the army.

The aircraft is tied to an investment bank in neighbouring Brazil. The company later sold the luxury aircraft but is listed by the Brazilian authorities as the owner since the process of transfer of ownership is ongoing.

Since the find on Sunday night by the security forces, no one has claimed ownership of the aircraft which was found near Santa Fe in the North Rupununi on a recently cleared illegal runway.

President David Granger has stated that the incident is being treated as a public security matter.