Casino owner quizzed about permission to import slot machines

TWO officers of the Gaming Authority on Wednesday conducted a preliminary site inspection at the Sleepin International Hotel and Casino Inc. owned by businessman, Clifton Bacchus.

Wednesday’s visit to the Church Street, Georgetown, business was done by Towanna Winfield, and Holly-Ann Maison, Compliance Officer and Accountant, respectively, of the Authority who met with Bacchus. During the visit, Winfield explained that the visit was to ensure that the premises have met the strict physical requirements for a casino licence.

“Whatever applications are there we are now going through that and whatever the necessary probity checks and due diligence examination,” she told Prime News. She said other checks of the premises have to be done and made specific mention of checks being done to the gaming machines. That will be done during another phase of the process before the application of the licence to operate is approved.

“As we progress, there are steps before you are issued a licence…Mr Bacchus has to have permission from us to import any machinery that he has in here,” said Winfield. The Compliance Officer upon enquiry was told that he (Bacchus) received permission to import the gaming machines and also pointed to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Government of Guyana.

“I am not aware of the MoU…we are now here, the MoU was probably before the new staff of the Gaming Authority…so I am taken aback by the fact that there is a MoU.” The Officer noted too, that permission has to first be sought from the Gaming Authority and then the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA). But Bacchus said all the relevant documents were submitted to the Authority in the past when his initial application was made. He, however, admitted to not writing to the Gaming Authority requesting permission to import the machines.

“No, I didn’t. It was prior to process procedure that I received from the GRA with the MoU that I have with the Government of Guyana,” said the businessman.

It has been reported that the MoU which was signed with the Donald Ramotar- led government in 2015 agreed to giving Bacchus a corporate tax holiday for the hotel’s operations for a period not exceeding 10 years.

The agreement also catered for: the facilitation of granting a Casino Operator’s Licence; taxation of the casino operations at a rate of 35 per cent on its net profits with accelerated depreciation and unlimited carryover of losses; interest payments – not the principal of foreign loans being subjected to 20 per cent withholding tax upon repayment; waiver of Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, and Excise Tax on casino equipment, spares and related parts, and tax concessions for the importation of equipment, machinery, fixtures and fittings, furnishings, building and other materials, as reported by one section of the media earlier this year.

Asked whether there is a timeline for licensing to occur, Winfield said “The Gaming Authority is now setting up all timelines for the application process for Casino licence. We will inform Mr Bacchus as to the next steps. If anyone wishes to apply for a Casino licence, we would have the checklist there and what steps, how long the step would take…and things needed to get to the next step.”

Winfield said too that there are two licences that have to be issued by the Authority, namely a premises licence and a licence to operate the casino. She indicated that reports from her inspection will be submitted to the Board of Directors of the Authority and then a decision will be made as to whether Bacchus is compliant with all requirements.

In February, the Authority had rejected an application for a licence to operate a casino submitted by Bacchus on the basis that there was no evidence that the business was financially sound. Bacchus has since submitted another application to the Authority.