Teen killer remanded

RYAN Singh, 30, the man who is accused of murdering his teenage girlfriend was on Tuesday, August 15 charged with her murder.

Singh appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Sisters Magistrate’s Court, East Bank Berbice, where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated on July 29, 2017 he allegedly murdered Parbattie Lakhpaul called “Rosanna”, 17 at their Number 2 Village , East Canje place of abode.

After reportedly committing the act, Singh fled the jurisdiction but was apprehended by Suriname authorities in the neighbouring country on August 9, 2017. The matter was transferred to the New Amsterdam Court. He will return to court on September 26. Meanwhile as the accused exited the court, Singh who showed no remorse, shouted that the victim’s mother should “go find the killer”.