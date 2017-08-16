Sleepin boss, associates

…snared in money laundering probe

…SOCU tells Gaming Authority investigation on since 2016

The Gaming Authority could likely reject altogether an application for the Sleepin Hotel to operate a Casino here with the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) disclosing that the owner, Clifton Bacchus and several of his associates are under investigation for money laundering since July last year.

SOCU did not disclose the names of the associates. Earlier this year

the Authority had rejected Sleepin’s casino licence application on the basis that there was no evidence that the business place was financially sound. “The authority wishes to state that having received and thoroughly considered the application, it unanimously found no evidence upon which it could arrive at a determination that Sleepin International Hotel & Casino Inc.

qualifies for the issuance of the licences applied for, having regard to its failure to provide the authority with documents evidencing its financial soundness and capability, one of the critical criteria for the granting of such licenses,” the Authority had said in a statement back in February.

Deep probe

However, according to documents seen by this newspaper, the Roysdale Forde-led Authority on July 10, 2017 wrote Head of SOCU, Sydney James, requesting information regarding Bacchus. In his letter, Forde, an attorney-at-law stated” The Gaming Authority is desirous of establishing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to share information and documents between your unit and the Authority.” Forde outlined in his letter that the proposed MoU will be submitted for SOCU’s review shortly. However, in the interim, Forde said that the Gaming Authority was currently reviewing and considering an application for Casino Licence submitted by Bacchus of Sleepin International Hotel and Casino Inc.

“I would be grateful if you can share any information in relation to the aforesaid applicant that you may have in your presence as soon as possible,” Forde’s letter stated.

In a very timely response dated July 11, 2017, James responded to Forde’s letter stating “Kindly be informed that Mr Clifton Bacchus, the Sleepin International Hotel and Casino Inc and a number of associates of Mr Clifton Bacchus are subjects of a money laundering investigation being conducted by SOCU, which is ongoing since July, 2016,” James said, adding that “Please be informed also that financial and other assets information have been sourced through Court orders and other requests for pertinent information from statutory agencies.”

It is unclear what Forde’s response was to SOCU, but top officials said that the money laundering probe is likely to deepen shortly. Asked about the likelihood of Bacchus getting a licence, the sources told the Guyana Chronicle that this would depend on the outcome of the investigations.

Denial

A Demerara Waves article earlier this year had quoted Bacchus as denying that any politician has any stake in his US$20 million dollar hospitality and gaming facility on Church Street. “No, not at all! I am (one) hundred percent certain no politician has any investment here. I have friends who are politicians and people would say what they want but that is not true,” he had told the Demerara Waves Online News.

Following the rejection of his initial application for Casino licence, Bacchus had said that he was putting together all of the required paperwork before re-applying. Bacchus has already set up his gaming machines and tables and has hired and trained staff. Bacchus had also told Demerara Waves that his investment was being funded by financial institutions, his personal funds and Pasha Global Group, a Suriname-headquartered company that will be operating the Carnival Casino. He had assured that ‘clean money’ has been used to finance the investment. “Everything is properly recorded, all- the whole investment- has been properly filed in court, all the mortgages and so on,” he said.

Audit report

A 2016 Forensic Audit of Go-Invest had found that Sleepin International Hotel and Casino Inc had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Guyana (represented by Go-Invest) on February 4, 2014, whereby the Government of Guyana (GoG) among other things, subject to the approval of the President, agreed to:

a) Grant a corporate tax holiday for the hotel operations for a period not exceeding 10 years.

b) Facilitate the granting of a Casino Operator’s Licence.

c) Tax the Casino operations at a rate of 35% on its net profits but to allow accelerated depreciation and unlimited carryover of losses.

d) Only the interest payments, not the principal of foreign loans will be subject to 20% withholding tax when repaying.

e) Waive Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, and Excise Tax on Casino equipment, the spares and related parts.

f) Grant tax concessions for the importation of equipment, machinery, fixtures and fittings, furnishing, building and other materials.