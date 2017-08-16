Second phase of Kitty seawall sinkhole on stream

THE second phase of the Kitty seawall sinkhole project is 20 percent complete. This is according to senior engineer of the project, Sherod Parkinson.

In a telephone interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Sherod Parkinson explained that the one-month-old project has entered its second phase.

This stage includes work on the Sandel Place End road (Vlissengen Road) where a box culvert is being built for effective drainage. “With good weather, the second phase should be completed in the next two weeks,” Parkinson said. The sinkhole developed last December due to the failure of three pipes feeding the Kitty pump station; repairs subsequently began in January 2017.

The project has three phases: the first included works on the seawall road; the second dealt with the section going towards Vlissengen Road and Carifesta Avenue and the third phase will see the construction of a roundabout at the Carifesta Avenue, Rupert Craig Highway and Vlissengen Road junction.

A roundabout is a circular intersection where drivers travel counterclockwise around a centre island. Geoffrey Vaughn, Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, said this will enable drivers to reach their destinations effortlessly and reduce the amount of traffic travelling on the East Coast, Carifesta Avenue or in the Kitty vicinity. The project is expected to be completed by year-end.

