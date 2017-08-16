Questions abound

–over escape of occupants from mystery plane

–gov’t concerned, promises full probe

NUMEROUS questions are being raised over the police’s account that the occupants of an aircraft that landed on an illegal airstrip in the Rupununi on Sunday escaped, even as government promises a full investigation and expresses concerns over the incident.

Top security sources told the Guyana Chronicle that an aerial survey of the area shows that it would have been very difficult for anyone to escape as the area is surrounded by swamp and a cluster of trees. “From all appearances someone might have ushered these guys out of the area,” the source said, adding that contrary to initial reports five men were onboard the aircraft, the pilot, co-pilot and three other occupants.

Commander of ‘F’ Division, Ravindradat Budhram, in an invited comment to the Ministry of the Presidency on Monday, said that having received information from an unnamed source that the airstrip was being used, investigating ranks visited the site and were leaving the area when they observed an aircraft circling some distance away. The aircraft landed while the ranks were making their way back to the airstrip, Budhram reported. He said the ranks reported that they saw some persons running into the bush.

Commander Budhram said that following the discovery of the plane an extensive search was mounted by a Joint Services team for the men, who had been observed fleeing. That search continues.

The Divisional Commander noted that a search of the area unearthed three abandoned camps, in which canned food and other items were found. Additionally, 16 ten-gallon containers, which are suspected to have contained aviation fuel, were also discovered.

During the search of the aircraft, several pieces of communication equipment, including cellular phones, flashlights, a quantity of dried ration, medical supplies and an identification card were discovered. The discovery of the airstrip and aircraft follows the discovery of another illegal airstrip in Yurupukari, Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) in September 2015. Investigations later revealed that the CESSNA plane had originated in Colombia. Guyana’s vast land and airspace makes the country vulnerable to transnational security threats.

Budhram also stated that the 5,400-foot long, 45-foot wide airstrip appeared to have undergone recent repairs. The strip in question was destroyed by the GDF only a few years ago. Furthermore, it is located approximately five miles from another illegal airstrip, which was discovered two weekends ago by a GDF patrol that was on a reconnaissance mission at the time.

The aircraft, a Beechcraft Super King Air 350, bears registration PR-IMG, which is reportedly tied to an investment bank in Brazil. Information suggests that the firm leased the aircraft to a Rio-based company. However, security officials said it is quite possible that the operators of the aircraft could be using false registration details.

The official said this is the normal modus operandi of drug traffickers. Several checks made Online on flight data websites revealed that the last registered flight of the 27-year-old Beechcraft was on August 9. Additionally, images available Online match those of the aircraft, including its livery. Online data also provided a brief insight into the aircraft’s history. In the past, its certificate was suspended by the Brazilian authorities for reasons unknown. The aircraft is expected to be flown to the coastland after engineers declare it fit to operate.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), for its part, said it is probing the authenticity of the Brazilian registration number attached to the aircraft. GCAA Director-General, Egbert Field, told the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday that checks will be made with the Brazilian aviation authorities to see if the plane is indeed registered in that country, and to ascertain its ownership.

Field said,“The aircraft is bearing a Brazilian registration number, but we have to investigate its authenticity.” He pointed out that despite the registration number indicating a Brazilian origin, only checks can determine whether the information is genuine.

GOV’T CONCERNED

Meanwhile, according to a release issued by the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), Minister of State, Joseph Harmon noted that the government is working with local and international partners to build capacity and strengthen security. “The Government is extremely concerned; we are concerned that these aircraft are utilising our large gaps in the security coverage in the hinterland areas, but we are looking carefully to see how we can have a proper coverage of those areas,” he was quoted as saying in the release.

He said, too, that the government has recognised that over a period of years, there are those who have taken advantage of the lack of adequate resources to properly monitor those areas.

He said the administration is taking this matter very seriously, and is making every effort to better equip the security forces, and strengthen their capacity to secure Guyana’s territory.

According to the release, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and other related agencies on Monday conducted an initial assessment of the twin-engine Beechcraft aircraft.

The initial assessment is in an effort to gather evidence that will assist in the investigation into the circumstances which led to the aircraft being abandoned on an illegal airstrip.

Minister Harmon is calling on all Guyanese to play their part, and ensure that illegal activities, regardless of the location in which they take place, are reported to the relevant authorities.

“Guyanese are a part of the country’s national security apparatus. We would like to ask them to report any activity they may consider illegal,” Minister Harmon said.

“It is illegal for any aircraft to land or be in Guyana, unless they have the permission of the government and the GCAA.

“While we have large expanses of land in the Rupununi that can be used for airstrips, it is illegal to have these airstrips. We should see ourselves playing an important part in our country,” he added.