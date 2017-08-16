Guyana records 92% pass rate at CAPE

…CSEC results to be released next Tuesday

THE Ministry of Education on Tuesday night announced that Guyana has secured a 92.57 per cent pass rate at the recently-concluded Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

Some 851 students from nine secondary schools and four private institutions sat the examinations in May and June this year, and according to the Ministry, Guyana’s pass rate comprised of 92.57 per cent passes with Grades One to Five, as against 86.74 per cent last year, representing an increase of seven per cent.

The ministry noted that 16.47 per cent of the entries attained Grade One, 22.90 per cent attained Grade Two, 22.93 per cent Grade Three, 18.08 Grade Four, and 13 per cent of the students attained Grade 5.

Additionally, Guyana also secured 100 per cent pass rates (Grades One to Five) in 30 units, namely: Agricultural Science Units 1 and 2; Art & Design Units 1 and 2; Computer Science Unit 1; Food and Nutrition Units 1 and 2; Geography Units 1 and 2; Information Technology Units 1 and 2; Animation & Gaming Units 1 and 2; Spanish Units 1 and 2; Physical Education & Sports Units 1 and 2; Digital Media Units 1 and 2; Entrepreneurship Units 1 and 2; Green Engineering Unit 1; Logistics & Supply Chain Operations Unit 1; Building & Mechanical Engineering Drawing (Building) Units 1 and 2; Electrical & Electronic Engineering Technology Unit 1; Applied Mathematics Unit 2; Environmental Science Unit 2; Tourism Unit 2 and Electrical & Electronic Engineering Technology Unit 2.

The Ministry further disclosed that Guyana recorded 100 per cent passes in several new subjects offered for the first time this year. Those subjects include Green Engineering, Animation & Gaming Design which was written for the first time electronically, along with Digital Media.

Students would be able to access their official individual results on Friday online at http://results.cxc.org, however, the Caribbean Examination Council has said that CSEC results will be released to Member States before close of business on Thursday, August 17, 2017. Those results can also be accessed on Friday as advised by the CXC website http://results.cxc.org.

Guyana will officially announce its results on Tuesday, August 22, the Ministry added.