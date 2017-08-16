Dawn Hasting-Williams to be appointed Minister of Public Affairs

Minister in the Ministry of Communities, Dawn Hasting-Williams will officially be officially appointed Minister of Public Affairs within the Ministry of the Presidency this month end, President David Granger confirmed Wednesday morning.

“It was a question of my own judgment and I have to continuously evaluate the workload of every Ministry… It’s a continuous process to ensure that government works well and we need to ensure that we put our best effort where those efforts can have an impact on Government,” the Head of State said.

The President said Minister Hasting going into the Ministry of the Presidency is a continuation of a balancing process to strengthen the management of the Ministry.