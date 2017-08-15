Which team will have their name inscribed on the inaugural Guinness Cage?

THE pursuit of who will have their name inscribed on the championship trophy in the inaugural Guinness Cage/Three Peat Promotions Indoor Competition will commence in earnest in eight days’ time.

The competition which starts on August 24 and finishes on September 16, will have thirty-two of the strongest teams chosen from various communities in Demerara and will be played over eight playing days at the National Gymnasium.

According to the organisers, over $800 000 in cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs with the winners set to receive $400 000 and the championship trophy, while second-, third- and fourth-place finishers will take home $200 000, $100 000 and $50 000 along with trophies respectively.

The Most Valuable Player will collect a gold chain, compliment of YK Investments and Pawn Shop of Regent Street.

The Guinness Cage Competition will see a chance from the usual futsal rule where the ball goes into touch on the sidelines and a side is awarded a kick in, whereas in the Cage format, the ball is allowed to bounce off the wall and play continues, making it a very exciting spectacle for the fans.

It is the first time that the format will be played locally and fans are being encouraged to come out and witness eight nights of enthralling action with bragging rights as the inaugural winners a main focus among the competing teams.

Among the teams invited to participate are Sparta Boss, the most successful team in the shorter format, but who somehow seem to have lost their way recently and will no doubt be aiming to put their latest disappointing performances behind them.

Then there is the likelihood of a strong Brazilian line-up in the mix, which makes it even tougher for a betting person to predict who will be left standing when the dust settles.

The teams invited are:

Georgetown – Sparta Boss, West Front Road, Future Stars, Back Circle, Leopold Street, Sophia, Tucville, North Ruimveldt, Queen Street of Tiger Bay, Albouystown A&B, Channel 9 Warriors, North East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Old School Ballers, Broad Street, West Back Road, Bent Street, Campbellville, Pike Street, Sophia, Newtown, Kitty, Kitty Hustlers, New Market Street. East Coast – Vryheid’s Lust, Plaisance, Melanie. East Bank – Agricola.

Linden – Dave & Celena All Stars, Silver Bullets. West Demerara Showstoppers, ESPN and the Brazilian selection.