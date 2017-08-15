Suriname beat Guyana 3-1 at CONCACAF U-15 Championships

SURINAME defeated Guyana 3-1 yesterday in their second match at this year’s Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Under-15 Championships in Florida, USA.

Guyana had opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against St Kitts and Nevis and coach Bryan Joseph had hoped for a better showing by his boys against rivals Suriname.

Joseph said prior to the match, the team was told how important the game was, given the rich rivalry between the two countries in the sport of football.

However, the U-15 coach noted that Guyana went into the game looking ‘disorganised’ and despite scoring the opening goal of the game through Orville Daniels in the 18th minute, it was Suriname who had the upper hand from the beginning.

“We scored on the run of play; Orville Daniels scored a nice volley from in the box and just for a moment I thought that the goal would have changed how we played,” Joseph noted.

But Suriname’s Fernando Heopel connected in the 20th minute to equal the scores, while in the 36th minute, Faisijo Burnett scored to give the Dutch-speaking country a 2-1 lead.

Suriname kept their feet on the gas and Burnett scored his second in the 60th minute to give his country a 3-1 advantage.

Guyana will play St Lucia tomorrow in their final Group F game.