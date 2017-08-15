Law praises Windies captain Jason Holder

LONDON, England (CMC) – Head coach Stuart Law has praised the character of Test captain Jason Holder and says he could be an effective leader over the next decade in West Indies cricket.

The 25-year-old all-rounder is preparing to lead West Indies in the opening Test of a three-Test series against England in which the visitors have been labelled as rank underdogs.

“It is a lot of responsibility, and he does it with fantastic integrity,” Law said here.

“He’s a young man, but very intelligent and high-quality. He’s doing everything to make sure he captains this side not just this series but for 10 or 15 years.”

Holder was named Test captain two years ago, just a year after he was given charge of the one-day team, and has come in for widespread praise for his maturity despite the side’s losing slide.

Under his watch, West Indies have won just two of their 15 Tests but have shown signs of development and professionalism. They stunned Pakistan last November in the United Arab Emirates to win the final Test despite losing the three-Test series and also took a Test off the Pakistanis on the recent home tour as they again went down 2-1.

The tour of England represents one of the toughest challenges of Holder’s captaincy, especially with the youthful side – inexperienced in English conditions – already being written off by pundits.

But Law said such was Holder’s character that such criticism only served to motivate him.

“He takes it with a pinch of salt, the things said about him and this team and uses them to drive him and them forward,” said Law, who took over the side last March.

“He’s got experience. He’s done it at this level, and I’m looking forward to how he performs.”

The Windies take on England in the day/night opening Test starting Thursday at Edgbaston.