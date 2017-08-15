Landmark Tobacco Bill will save lives – Latin American org.

DIRECTOR of Caribbean and Latin America Programmes – Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Patricia Sosa said the landmark Tobacco Control Legislation passed by Guyana’s National Assembly is a historic step for the nation, and its assent by President David Granger will guarantee that the people of Guyana are protected from the devastating harms of tobacco use.

In a statement on Monday, Sosa argued that the Bill provides life-saving measures proven to reduce tobacco use including picture-based health warnings on tobacco packs, 100 percent smoke-free workplaces and public places and bans on all tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

“If signed into law, the Bill will drastically impact tobacco use in Guyana, where 1 in 10 male deaths are caused by tobacco use every year. Controlling tobacco consumption is also necessary to reduce the deadly toll of non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and chronic lung disease, of which tobacco consumption is a key risk factor,” the Caribbean and Latin America Programmes’ Director explained.

She stated that in Guyana and around the world, tobacco companies are up in arms against these stringent measures fully aware that they are likely to reduce smoking. “To protect public health from the vested interest of tobacco companies, Guyana should move forward with this life-saving public health measure,” she posited.

“By signing this legislation into law, President Granger will ensure Guyana joins many neighbours in Latin America and the Caribbean that have passed strong laws to reduce the devastating burden of tobacco-related death and disease. With this new law, Guyana can show the world that countries of any size can stand up to the tobacco industry and take strong action to save lives and protect public health,” Sosa added.

The Caribbean and Latin America organisation’s call comes at a time when Demerara Tobacco (DEMTOCO) has upped calls for President David Granger to withhold his assent from the bill.

DEMTOCO is a subsidiary of British American Tobacco Co, which has an annual revenue of US$63 billion. Even though DEMTOCO ceased production in Guyana in 1997, it still markets and distributes widely in Guyana. According to reports, the tobacco company continues to make a profit with the increase in tobacco sales over the years at an average yearly rate of 18 %. In 2016, DEMTOCO paid $4B in taxes to the local treasury. Once the law is enacted, its revenue is expected to drop significantly.

Arguing that the passed Bill will put hundreds of street vendors out of business while giving rise to the illicit trade of tobacco products, DEMTOCO is calling on President Granger to withhold his assent, and allow for the Bill to be sent to a Joint Select Committee of the Parliament.

Notwithstanding DEMTOCO’s protest, Guyana’s Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, has maintained that the tobacco epidemic remains one of the greatest public health threats of the 21st century, claiming the lives of seven million people annually.

Six million of those deaths are as a direct result of tobacco consumption, while about 900,000 are the result of non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. It is anticipated that the bill when enacted will help to curb the manner in which people smoke, resulting in less deaths.

Guyana’s ability to reduce the number of young people smoking tobacco will determine the impact of the Tobacco Control Bill, PAHO/WHO National Consultant, Attorney-at-Law, Kesaundra Alves has said.

Alves, at a recent forum, explained that the legislation adopts and allows for the implementation of tobacco control policies in accordance with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). The FCTC aims to protect present and future generations from the “devastating harms of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke; to prevent tobacco use by minors; and to protect workers and the public from exposure to tobacco smoke.”

Maintaining that the legislation does not ban tobacco smoking but will control the smoking of tobacco products, Alves emphasised that it is in keeping with the FCTC which has been signed by 180 states.

She noted that Article 5.3 of the Convention addresses the protection of tobacco control and public health policies from commercial and other vested interests of the tobacco industry.

The Public Health Ministry’s, Head of the Public Relations and Health Promotion Unit, Terrence Esseboom said the problem of smoking has not escaped the regional attention, pointing out that in 2007 CARICOM Member States were spurred into legislative action to become WHO/FCTC-compliant. Guyana, he noted, however, has been lagging behind.

“As a consequence, Trinidad and Tobago passed its Tobacco Control Act in 2009. In 2010, Barbados passed its Health Services (Prohibition of Tobacco Smoking in Public Places) Regulations banning smoking in public places. Suriname followed suit in 2013, banning smoking in public places and all tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship,” he pointed out.

“In that same year (2013) also, Jamaica passed the Public Health (Tobacco Control) Regulations banning smoking in indoor public places and specified outdoor places (including bus stops and sports stadiums) and five metres therefrom. Jamaica also requires that 60 per cent of all tobacco product packages bear health warnings and graphic images,” he added.

In Associate Member State, Cayman Islands, smoking is banned in public places under their Tobacco Law 2008 and Regulations 2010, giving teeth to the measure.