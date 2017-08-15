Lake Mainstay Regatta thrills hundreds of spectators

THE Annual Lake Mainstay Regatta thrilled hundreds of spectators and fans when Dave Scott and Dave Gonsalves revived their rivalry on the waterways.

The duo were tied at one win each in the unlimited class before Gonsalves turned turtle after leading the last race. Scott carried on in a restarted affair, to take the day and the champion driver award for the A Class.

In race one, it was all Gonsalves who had a bad launch but managed to overturn the efforts of Scott over the five laps. Race two saw Scott, however, take the trophy with Gonsalves falling out.

In race three, it seemed that Gonsalves would make it two in two, but his boat capsized ensuring that did not to happen.

Thankfully, he escaped unhurt and was able to wave to his anxious fans.

In category B, Clint Gonsalves disposed easily of his nearest rivals winning the 40 HP and 90 HP events and the Orin Belle Memorial.

The novelty events such as the open water swimming was one by National swimmer Doris Williams, followed by Lloyd Ward and Sanjeev Ramdeen.

Opening the proceedings on Sunday, Minister of Social Cohesion Dr George Norton commended the entity for putting together a great show and promised government’s support as the event moves forward.

The ceremony was also graced by the Toshao of the Mainstay village and the members of the Regional Executive council.

After the races, fans were treated to a stage show with several local and regional artistes. Organisers have hailed the event a success and are planning to have a bigger and better version in 2018.