Horse cart owner charged for damaging Superbet computer

A 23-year-old horse cart operator who damaged a computer belonging to the gambling agency, Super Bet after being enraged over losing his money was on Monday charged with damage to property.

Vandam Phagoo of Norton Street, Lodge appeared before City Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied that on July 31 at Durban Street and Cemetery Road, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously damaged an HP computer valued $171,900 property of Super Bet Inc.

The man told the court that on the day in question, he was at the gambling agency when he placed a bet and was given a wrong ticket by a Super Bet agent. However, when he approached the agent about the ticket and his money, he was beaten by a man and this escalated into a fight at Super Bet during which the computer was damaged.

However, according to Police Prosecutor, Corporal Shawn Gonsalves the accused was throwing stones at the Super Bet outlet and one of the missiles hit and damaged the computer. The magistrate released Phagoo on $80,000 bail and adjourned the matter until August 28.