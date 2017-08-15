POLICE are investigating the murder of Sylvan Stoll, 50, an electrician of Plot ‘B’, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara which occurred about 00:40hr Monday at No. 42 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).
The man was allegedly killed by a 32 year-old labourer of Onderneeming, WBD. Investigations revealed that the victim and the suspect, along with other persons travelled from Georgetown in a minibus to attend a bar-b-que at the No. 42 Community Centre Ground.
Whilst there an argument erupted between the suspect and a friend and Stoll intervened, during which the suspect who was armed with a knife stabbed him to his left side neck. Stoll was rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital where he died about 01:30hrs whilst receiving medical attention. The suspect has since been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.
Herstelling man stabbed to death
