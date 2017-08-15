GTT, Amazon Warriors spread CPL cheer to St John’s Boscoe Boys Orphanage

GUYANA Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday warmed the hearts of the residents at the St John’s Boscoe Boys Orphanage, when they arranged a special visit by the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

“GTT is more than happy to support the Amazon Warriors and we’re also happy to bring smiles to faces of these children,” said the company’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Allison Parker.

During their visit, the Amazon Warriors engaged the children in a friendly game of cricket as well as football, while spending some time interacting, taking photos, signing autographs and listening to their stories of how much they love the game.

Omar Khan, the team’s manager expressed his delight for the time they spent at the Orphanage and thanked GTT (the team’s Signature Sponsor) for thinking about their well-being.

One orphan expressed his delight at being able to rub shoulders with the players seen on television, calling his day spent with the Warriors “a dream come true”, since one day, he would like to walk in their footsteps.

Meanwhile, 25 children from the St John’s Boscoe Boys Orphanage will be special guests of GTT on Saturday when the Amazon Warriors battle the Trinbago Knight Riders in their second of four games scheduled for the Guyana National Stadium.