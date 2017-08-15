Fourth man charged for $28M Craig robbery

A 25-year-old fish vendor was on Monday charged for the $28M armed robbery committed on a Chinese’s national, in addition two firearm related charges, when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Mervin Blackman of Daisy Street, South Ruimveldt was charged and remanded to prison until August 28 by City Magistrate, Leron Daly, for the armed robbery charge. Particulars of the charge alleged that Blackman on May 20,2017 at Craig, East Bank Demerara, while being armed with a handgun, robbed Dai Zhung of a mini-bus valued $2.3M, a quantity of fish glue valued $25M, three cell phones and $500,000 cash–all totaling $28,780,000.

The unrepresented man was not required to plead to the charge since the prosecutor, Richard Harris requested that the matter remain indictable and not have the administration of Justice Act (AJA) applied.

According to Harris, three other persons were recently charged for the said robbery and are expected to be jointly charged with Blackman soon. Blackman was also taken before City Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday in relation to a gun with 7 rounds which was found on him when he was arrested by the police.

Particulars of the charge alleged that on August 08, 2017 at South Ruimveldt, Blackman had a 9mm pistol in his possession when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

It is further alleged that Blackman had 7 live 9mm rounds of ammunition in his possession. He denied both charges. Police prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to Blackman being released on bail on the grounds that the accused is currently out on bail for an armed robbery charge which is currently ongoing before another City Magistrate.

Magistrate Latchman ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded Blackman until August 28.

In December 2013, Blackman along with Neizam Benie were jointly charged with the $2M armed robbery at ‘Wild Caught Fresh Fish Depot’ at the Meadow Bank Wharf, Ruimveldt.

This matter is currently ongoing before City Magistrate, Fabayo Azore.

According to information received, three men, one armed with a handgun stormed the Wild Caught Fresh Fish Depot at 00:45hrs on December 2 and held the supervisor, Shane Robin at gunpoint. Robin was gun-butted and the men took a camera, DVR, a radio set and other articles. Public-spirited citizens witnessed the robbery and called the police, who responded and confronted the men as they were leaving. During the confrontation, Benie was shot to both legs and the other man with the firearm ran in the depot and concealed himself in the ceiling.