Forde, Singh and Seales shine for Windies U-15 on UK tour

ALL-rounder Matthew Forde, skipper Sachin Singh and fast bowler Jayden Seales have been among the stand-out performers for the Windies Under-15 Invitational squad, who have so far won two of their three matches on their tour of England.

Forde has hit a couple of half-centuries and recorded tidy bowling performances while Singh has hit a half-century. Seales has been consistent with the ball, as the Windies U-15 Invitational logged wins in a Twenty20 match against London Under-15s and a 50 overs-a-side contest against Hertfordshire Emerging Players Performance before losing a 50-overs match against Hampshire Development Squad.

In the opening match last Wednesday, an unbeaten half-century from Singh and his unbroken, century second-wicket stand with Seth Agard carried the Windies U-15 Invitational to a commanding victory over London U-15s.

Singh, the Windies U-15 Invitational captain, hit seven fours and one six in the top score of 55 not out and Agard supported with 47 not out, as the visitors successfully chased 116 for victory at Walkers.

After opener Tariq Mohammed was run-out early in the chase, Agard came to the crease and shared 104 for the second wicket with Singh to take the Caribbean side over the finish line with four balls remaining.

Earlier, Mohammed, bowling off-spin, as well as Seales and leg-spinner Sameer Ali each collected two wickets, as Sunbury were restricted to 115 for eight from their allocation of 20 overs.

In the second match on Sunday, Seales and Antonio Fernandes combined for six wickets to bowl the Windies Under-15 Invitational to an 11-run victory after openers George Langston and Joe Burselm gave Hertfordshire EPP a confident start.

Seales grabbed 3-21 from 9.4 overs, Fernandes took 3-40 from eight overs and Ali 2-34 from his allotted 10 overs, as the Windies U-15 Invitational dismissed Herts EPP for 203 in 49.4 overs at Wormsley.

The Caribbean side snared all 10 Herts wickets for 99, practically in the second half of the home team’s innings, after Langston struck half-dozen boundaries in the top score of 92 from 137 balls and Burslem made 46 in an opening stand of 104.

After Ali trapped Burslem lbw with the last ball of the 25th over, the rest of the Herts batting failed to click, as the visitors scythed through the batting.

Earlier, Forde, batting at seven, struck seven fours in 58 from 66 balls to lead a lower-order revival before the Windies U-15 Invitational were dismissed for 214 in 49.1 overs.

Between Forde, Mohammed, batting at eight, and Seales, batting at nine, they added 90 between the 34th and 48th overs to add beef to the Caribbean side’s total, after they slipped to 114 for six.

In the third match yesterday, Forde followed up with an unbeaten 72, but the rest of the batting failed to ignite and the Windies U-15 Invitational stumbled to a 43-run loss against Hampshire Development squad.

Forde, batting at eight, hit nine fours and one six from 54 balls, Agard made 42, opener Lee Solomon added 32 and Antonio Morris scored 22, as the Windies side failed to successfully chase 262 for victory in the contest at Totton & Eling.

Apart from a second-wicket stand of 65 between Solomon and Agard, there was little stability from the rest of the visitors’ batting, as Tom Prest undermined them with 4-38 from his allotted 10 overs.

Taeim Tonge had led the Windies bowling with 4-46 from 8.4 overs, Forde supported with 3-56 from 10 overs and Agard snared 2-24 from three overs, as Cole Campbell anchored the Hants batting with four fours and two sixes in an even 100 from 121 balls before they were bowled out for 261 in 49.4 overs.