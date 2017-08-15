DPP appeals order to return Dataram $9M

The Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecution has given notice that it will appeal a High Court order that the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) should return $9M seized from convicted drug trafficker, Barry Dataram and his brother, Troy Dataram back in 2015.

The decision came after a lengthy battle over the seized asset which was suspected to be proceeds from narcotics trafficking. The monies were handed over to Troy Dataram in July.

This was disclosed on Monday by DPP prosecutor, Dionne McCammon, when the matter was called up before City Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. According to McCammon, based upon advise, the DPP would be appealing the order which was made by acting Chief Justice Roxane George.

However, Dataram’s attorney, Glen Hanoman pressed the DPP on the grounds for their appeal since the monies were already handed back to Troy Dataram since July when the order was passed. Hanoman further explained that he came to court on Monday with the expectation of having the matter withdrawn by the DPP based upon the order made by the High Court.

However Magistrate Latchman said based upon the Appeal made by the DPP the matter is “not yet over” and is adjourned until September 12 for report.

Barry Dataram is currently serving a five-year sentence at the Mazaruni Prison for cocaine possession, and an additional 48 months for forgery. He was also sentenced to three years imprisonment after he was found guilty of possession of ammunition. The monies were seized on April 16, 2015, following a raid on the Diamond property. Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) found approximately $9 million and this was later handed over to SOCU, so that an investigation could be initiated. The house was reportedly owned by Troy Dataram.