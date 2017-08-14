Thirty-two customers win MoneyGram CPLT20 promotion

MONEYGRAM Money Transfer rewarded 32 local customers with tickets to witness matches at the Guyana National Stadium for the Guyana leg of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 cricket tournament, set to get underway on Thursday.

MoneyGram International, one of the official partners of the 2017 Hero CPL T20 tournament launched a CPL ticket promotion in June for all eligible customers who completed transactions during the period of the promotion.

The match tickets were presented during a ceremony at Massy Staff facilities at Ruimveldt, where Deo Persaud, Chairman of Massy Guyana Group of Companies congratulated the winners and encouraged them to attend the matches and offer support to the home team.

Darshinie Persaud, MoneyGram Manager in Guyana in brief remarks said Guyanese joined thousands of customers who participated in the promotion, which was done via an electronic format and was drawn on August 4 at MoneyGram International office.

The prizes included four pairs of VIP tickets and 28 pairs of general admission tickets and other promotional materials, which will be presented before match day.

The winners are: Onika Liverpool, Miriam Varwyk, Pamela Olliverre, Roger Perreira, Onika Lawrence, Peter Koulen, Devika Kodare, Dulcia Bartholomew, Ramnarine Kupsammy, Latisha Holligan, Jacqueline Bascom, Ramesh Lakhraj, Nainawattee Persaud, Diane De Silva, Tracy Lowe, Mohit Bhupaul, Bhikal, Rudolph Bennett, Esther Chalas Alcantara, Nimrod Solomon, Craig Sylvester, Yasmin Seabee, Vaughn Williams, Nafis Nisa, Jubal Braithwaite, Charmwin Henry, Quacy John, Essar Ramgopaul, Abidah Bowman, Phulkumarie Singh, Zoe Ann St Clair and Sereeta Taijert.