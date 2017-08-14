Rose Hall Town Jammers advance to final of BABA tournament

ROSE Hall Town Jammers continued their unbeaten run when the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) 2017 tournament continued on Sunday with an exciting semi-final match–up.

The much-anticipated encounter for the two teams was played at the Fyrish Basketball Court. Tip-off was 16:00hrs with the home team Fyrish Black Sharks taking a slim one-point lead in the first quarter 14-13.

The home team lost their way somewhat when they turned the ball over on several occasions in the second quarter.

This gave Jammers the opportunity to sneak their way in. Point guard Kevon Wiggins, who represented Guyana recently in the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Under-16 Basketball tournament, created plays that resulted in easy buckets. He showed his basketball expertise. As a result Jammers gained a 4-point lead by halftime 29 25.

After the ten minutes break, the Jammers came out aggressive and ran through the Fyrish Black Sharks when they made a 24-11 run in the third quarter to see the score quickly rolling along 53-36 in a favour for Rose Hall Town Jammers.

Fyrish Black Sharks had no answer for Wiggins’ dominance as he keep hitting boards consistently. The game ended 71-52.

For the victorious Jammers who now move into the final, Kevon Wiggins had 30 points 3 steals, Michael Lewis 16 points 1 steal and Perry Cort 6 points. While for Fyrish Black Sharks, Linden Joseph poured in 18 points and 2 steals, Keenan Williams had 11 points and Garfield Benjamin 13 points and 2 steals.

The competition will continue this Sunday on the West Coast of Berbice at Ithaca Basketball Court. Ithaca Hardliners take on New Amsterdam Warriors in the second semi-final.

Six teams are involved in the competition which is being played on a round-robin basis in two zones. Zone A has Canje Knight, Fyrish Black Shark and Ithaca Hardliners while Zone B comprises Rose Hall Town Jammers, Hopetown Stealers and N.A. Warriors.

Trophies, cash and other incentives are up for grabs. The tournament is being organised by Vibert Garrett.