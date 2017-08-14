Pensioner died from multiple injuries

– post-mortem report

A POST-MORTEM performed on the body of 71-year-old Chitratkha Sankar on Friday revealed the cause of death as multiple injuries.

The pensioner was killed by a canter truck as she stood near the median at Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Thursday morning.

Reports indicate that Sankar of Lot 61, Houston, EBD, was heading out to a clinic when the accident occurred at 06:45hrs.

It is alleged that the canter truck with logo K&G Shipping, was going north into Georgetown when the driver crashed into the pensioner as she stood at the median next to a utility pole, dragging her 40 feet away.

The body was removed from the scene by a police pickup and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The canter truck driver was taken into police custody as an investigation continues.

“The canter truck pick up this woman from right in the corner, dragging her on the concrete separation, crushing her to death,” one eyewitness said.

The mother of seven was described by relatives as a very quiet individual.

According to reports from the Traffic Department, Sankar is the country’s 57th road fatality this year.