Peacemaker killed at BBQ in Berbice

Police are investigating the murder of Sylvan Stoll, 50, an electrician of Plot ‘B’, Herstelling, EBD, which occurred about 00:40h Monday morning at No. 42 Village, West Coast Berbice.

A 32 labourer, of Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara is in police custody.

Investigations revealed that Stoll and the suspect along with other persons travelled from Georgetown in a minibus to attend a Bar-b-que at the No. 42 Community Centre Ground.

Police said whilst there an argument erupted between the suspect and a friend and the victim intervened, during which process, the suspect who was armed with a knife stabbed the victim to his left side neck.

The victim was rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital where he died about 01:30h., whilst receiving medical attention.