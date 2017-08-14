Miner killed in drunken argument

MOHABEER Gangadeen Kooblall, 54, of Lot 1 GAC Old Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, died on Sunday after a verbal and physical confrontation with another miner with whom he was drinking on a dredge at the time.

Kooblall was reportedly battered with a spade and thrown overboard by a 35-year-old suspect at Potaro Backdam, Potaro River, Potaro-Siparuni, Region Eight, during the physical confrontation.

Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram when contacted, said the suspect is in police custody.

Reports indicate that the men were overlooking the water dredge in an old mining water pit when Gangadeen accused the suspect of stealing gold with the general manager.

The accusation led to an argument and Gangadeen picked up a spade and dealt the suspect several lashes about his hand, face and body.

The suspect then took away the spade from Gangadeen and dealt him several lashes about his body and reportedly pushed him overboard.

The police later learnt of the confrontation and apprehended the suspect, who related that Gangadeen was drinking and fell into the water, resulting in his demise.

However, marks of violence were discovered on the dead man’s body and the spade was recovered by the police.

The suspect, who also had marks of violence on his body, later related to police what had actually happened. He is in custody at the Mahdia Police Station assisting with the investigation.

Gangadeen’s body, clad in black underwear, was retrieved from the water and bore multiple cuts to the head, hand and back and black and blue bruises.

Brother of the deceased, Rajkumar Ramlal, told the Guyana Chronicle that his brother works with a mining company and would usually be in the interior for several months.

He would spend three to four months caring for his mother when he returns home.

“He was supposed to come back home this Thursday, but his bossman was not giving him the opportunity to leave,” he said.

Commander Budhram said ‘disorderly murders’ have always been a problem in the hinterland, especially when miners imbibe heavily.