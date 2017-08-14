Golden Jaguars to play Grenada in St George’s on October 7

GUYANA’S Golden Jaguars will roar once again when they face Grenada in an International Friendly on October 7, at the Kirani James National Stadium in St George’s.

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde confirmed with the Chronicle Sport that the country’s Men’s senior National Team will play their regional rivals in the federation’s ongoing attempt to revitalise their flagship brand.

Since their exit from the Caribbean Cup last October, the GFF had vowed to revamp the senior men’s programme, which later saq the Golden Jaguars play a CONCACAF Gold Cup-bound Martinique team.

The game which was played at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden, saw the two sides battle to an entertaining but scoreless draw.

“Well, we’ll be rolling out everything as it relates to that match shortly, but yes, Guyana will be playing Grenada,” Forde told the Guyana Chronicle.

The last time Guyana played Grenada was a bitter-sweet moment for both the Golden Jaguars supporters and players.

Pernel Schultz had led Guyana to a 2-0 victory over Grenada on March 29, 2015 at the Guyana National Stadium, scoring both goals in the first half, but FIFA declared a loss by forfeit by Guyana (3-0), citing articles of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

The GFF was fined 4 000 Swiss francs (G$859 000) for playing Matthew Briggs, after FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, had conducted an investigation in the England-based player’s participation in an International ‘A’ friendly match.

According to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee “the GFF is liable for the violation of Article 5 of the Regulations governing the Application of the Statutes as well as Article 55.2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code for having fielded the player Matthew Briggs without holding the Guyanese nationality.”

Briggs, 26, the youngest player to feature in the English Premier League (EPL) with Fulham FC, who qualified to represent Guyana through his grandmother, had represented England at the U-16 through U-21 levels but never broke into the country’s senior national side.