Fuel supplies on the way to Lethem

A shipment of fuel is on the way to Lethem to boost supplies in the Rupununi town.

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo announced during an interview of Radio Lethem on Monday afternoon that a shipment of fuel is on its way to Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo).

He said that due to the impassable state of the Linden/Lethem Road , vehicular traffic was restricted .He said that a shipment has been dispatched from the coastland to the border town as the situation along the road has improved.

Works on the Hunt Oil stretch of roadway between Lethem and Annai commenced on Thursday afternoon and traffic was able to pass the area as the contractor, JR Ranch, was able to compact the roadway with assistance provided by volunteers.

The situation resulted from prolonged rainfall which has resulted in water being backed-up along the flat lands near the Hunt Oil Stretch. While some light vehicles were able to bypass the area, the heavier ones such as trucks had been stuck in the swamped roadway.