Eight medals for National Badminton team

THE National Badminton team secured eight medals at the Caribbean Regional Badminton Championships, played at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, Trinidad and Tobago.

Guyana won three gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Medalling for Guyana were: Priyanna Ramdhani silver in U-17 singles, Priyanna Ramdhani & Tyrese Jeffrey gold in U-17 Mixed doubles, Priyanna Ramdhani gold in U-17 doubles, Tyrese Jeffrey & Akili Haynes bronze in U-17 doubles, Ambika Ramraj silver in U-19 doubles, Jonathan Mangra bronze in U-19 doubles.

Guyana maintained an eight-year record of medalling at the championships. Team Guyana will now focus their attention on the Team matches, which commenced yesterday.

Meanwhile, in matches played on day four in the Under-17 Girls’ singles final, Priyanna Ramdhani (GUY) lost to Imani Mangroe (SUR) in a three-setter: 2-21, 21-12, 21-13.

Guyana teamed up with a Suriname counterpart, rebounded in the Under-17 Girls’ doubles final as Priyanna Ramdhani (GUY) & Imani Mangroe (SUR) defeated Faith Sariman & Chaista Soemodipoero (SUR): 21-11, 21-13.

In an all-Guyanese match of the Under-17 Mixed doubles semi-finals, Priyanna Ramdhani & Tyrese Jeffrey (GUY) defeated Jair Naipal & Imani Mangroe (SUR): 21-12, 21-14.

Under-19 Girls’ doubles final, Ambika Ramraj (GUY) & Shemara Linveld (SUR) lost to Nairobi Jimenez & Bermary Polanco (DOM) 21-4, 21-9.

Guyana commenced the Under-19 Team Tournament yesterday.