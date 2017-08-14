After criticism, White House says Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis

U.S. PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s remarks condemning violence at a white nationalist rally were meant to include the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi groups, the White House insisted on Sunday, a day after he was criticised across the political spectrum for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists.

U.S. authorities opened an investigation of the deadly violence in Virginia, which put renewed pressure on the Trump administration to take an unequivocal stand against right-wing extremists occupying a steadfast segment of the Republican president’s political base.

A 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 people were injured, five critically, on Saturday when a man plowed a car into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally in the Southern college town of Charlottesville. Another 15 people were injured in bloody street brawls between white nationalists and counter-demonstrators who fought each other with fists, rocks and pepper spray.

Two Virginia state police officers died in the crash of their helicopter after assisting in efforts to quell the unrest.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, a white Ohio man described by a former high school teacher as having been “infatuated” with Nazi ideology as a teenager, was due to appear in court on murder and other charges stemming from the deadly car crash.

Democrats and Republicans criticised Trump for waiting too long to address the violence, and for failing when he did speak out to explicitly condemn the white-supremacist marchers who ignited the melee.

On Sunday, however, the White House added: “The president said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred, and of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi, and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

The statement was emailed to reporters covering Trump at his golf resort in New Jersey and was attributed to an unidentified “White House spokesperson.” (Reuters)