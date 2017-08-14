Cricket summer camp underway at DCC

WITH the aim of imparting the rudiments of the game of cricket, the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), in collaboration with the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC), yesterday kick-started the annual Cricket Summer Camp at the Queenstown-based facility.

Roughly 80 youngsters aged 7 to 17 were part of the opening day as they seek to learn the fundamentals of cricket over the next ten days.

Prior to the day’s activities, the camp was officially declared open by president of DCC, Patrick Harding, who welcomed the youngsters.

Harding urged the youngsters to take full advantage of the opportunities being offered to them, adding that the camp aims to provide intensive cricket training to players who strive to discover new techniques, improve their mental, physical skills and better their overall cricketing skills.

“You will be learning over the next ten days the art of cricket, you will learn the finer points of the game, and at the same time meet friends; so take full advantage of the opportunities,” the DCC president pointed out.

Speaking about the opening day of the camp, Garvin Nedd said, “I’m very much impressed with the turnout for the first day because this is the foundation we use to take players forward into the future”.

Meanwhile, Paul Wintz in an invited comment said that he was happy to be assisting the various coaches and giving back to the club.

Apart from Nedd and Wintz, former Guyana batsman Mark Harper is part of the camp as the technical director.

The programme also involves classroom-style sessions, lectures by a variety of expert presenters, cricket and fitness drills, game simulations and matches.

The camp runs from 09:00hrs to 15:00hrs daily.