Cop in custody after fatal accident

A YOUNG man of Indigenous descent perished on Sunday after a car driven by a police constable slammed into him on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The accident occurred around 03:00 hrs and the body of the yet-to-be identified man has been taken to the Lyken Funeral Home.

Investigations revealed that at the time of the accident, the constable was taking an injured policeman in his vehicle PPP 8497 to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, EBD, escorted by a police vehicle with siren and flashing lights on.

The injured policeman, identified as Gavin Gentle of Bartica Police Station, had earlier crashed his car on the Timehri Public Road around 02:30hrs.

Reports indicate that Constable Gentle was proceeding south on the Timehri Public Road in motorcar PTT 5444 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole and sustained injuries.

His police colleague driving PPP 8497 upon noticing the accident stopped his car and gave assistance by transferring the injured policeman to his vehicle, before making a report at the Madewini Police Station.

He was then provided the support of a police vehicle to assist with escorting the injured ranks to the hospital.

It was alleged by the driver of the police vehicle that he swerved from the pedestrian who was in the centre of the road, but Toyota Allion PPP 8497 which was close behind, slammed into him.

The accident victim was then picked up and placed in the same vehicle with the injured policeman and taken to the Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The injured policeman was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and admitted in a serious but stable condition.

The police said the driver of PPP 8497 was tested and no alcohol was detected on his breath. He is in police custody as an investigation continues.