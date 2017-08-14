CONCACAF U-15 Championships

Guyana draw 1-1 with St Kitts and Nevis in opening match

GUYANA played to a 1-1 draw with St Kitts and Nevis yesterday, in their opening match of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Under-15 Championship.

Played at the world-renowned IMG Academy campus in Bradenton, Florida, Ronaldo Rodrigues scored just two minutes into the game to give the Brian Joseph-coached Guyana team the lead in their first Group F match.

However, St Kitts and Nevis equalised in the 33rd minute through Shawn Hamilton and, despite both teams having some clear goal-chances, they failed to capitalise and had to settle for a point each.

Guyana will play rivals Suriname today at 09:00hrs and would wrap up the Group stage against St Lucia on Thursday.

Thirty-nine countries will participate in the August 13-19 event in the USA, which is said to be the largest CONCACAF tournament ever.