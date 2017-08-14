BREAKING NEWS: Mystery plane found on illegal Rupununi airstrip

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Sunday discovered an aircraft abandoned on the illegal airstrip it uncovered two weeks ago at five miles west of Santa Fe in the North Rupununi.

Details of the discovery are still emerging and a GDF team is headed to the area to further investigate the discovery of the plane.

Two weeks ago the GDF reported on the discovery of the airstrip.

Additionally, the army said that there were 12 abandoned camps, several dug out trenches, and one chainsaw and aviation fuel, among other items found.

The army had said the find represents the challenges faced by the security forces in the hinterland over the past few years, pointing out that several illegal aircraft were seized by the State.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation.

In September last year, a plane which originated in Columbia and which was being used to transport drugs was discovered near the village of Yupukari in Region Nine, Upper Essequibo-Upper Takutu.

Reports had also indicated that the area where the aircraft was found was on the radar in relation to the illegal drug-trafficking trade.

The army also found ¼ drum of aviation fuel , a chainsaw and an axe at the location.

There were also reports that the abandoned aircraft had previously been sighted circling the area on numerous occasions in the past. The plane, bearing registration number N767Z, was first brought to the attention of officials on September 13, 2016 by a resident of the area.

The following day, a joint army and police team, inclusive of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) was dispatched to the location to conduct a full investigation. It was later revealed by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, that the United States registration was bogus, since there is another active aircraft in the U.S. with the same registration number.