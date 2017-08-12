Seven-year- old dies in Capoey Lake accident

An accident at Capoey Lake on the Essequibo Coast has left seven-year-old Wesley Benn dead and others injured.Sources from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have confirmed that the lad died after the car he was travelling in drove off a bridge and into the lake around 16:00hrs on Saturday.

The other occupants of the vehicle managed to get out but the boy was reportedly trapped in the car overboard.Benn was pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Hospital, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). Police have launched an investigation into the matter.