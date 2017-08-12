Guyoil commissions $159M fuel tankers

GUYANA Oil Company clients across the country will now be able to receive fuel in less than 24 hours when orders are made, following the acquisition of two new tankers which were commissioned on Friday.

Two new fuel tankers were commissioned at Guyoil’s Providence Terminal. The company said the purpose of the tankers is to provide reliable service to its customers in terms of the delivery of products.

Chief Executive Officer, Reggie Bhagwandin, told reporters that the company over the years has been faced with many difficulties as it pertains to their customers receiving timely and reliable service. He also stated that there were limitations because it was using “old wagons,” which would have had mechanical problems while transporting products to their customers. He also stated that they would have had to hire wagons to transport products prior to purchasing the new tankers. “We now feel reliable,” stated Mr. Bhagwandin.

The company had initially brought in three tankers but one had been sent to Berbice to begin immediate operation. The tankers cost $53M each, totaling $159M and have the holding capacity of 23,000 liters each. Guyoil now has a total of 15 tankers in the entire Guyana. The tankers are stationed in Georgetown, Berbice and Adventure.

Terminal Superintendent, Joseph Bagot, expressed that he is presently over whelmed for the tankers because it will assist them in quick delivery to their customers. The company promises its customers that delivery will be made in less than 24 hours.