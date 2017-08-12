Fisherman charged for stealing GTT cable

A 22-YEAR-OLD fisherman was on Friday charged for stealing $1.3M worth in fiber optic cable from the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).

Ricky Singh of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) appeared before City Magistrate Annett Singh and denied the simple larceny charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that between July 22 and 24 2017, at

Soesdyke, Linden Highway, Singh stole a quantity of fiber optic cable belonging to the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) valued $1, 394,444. The unrepresented man was released on $350,000 and is expected to return to court on August 25.

Recently, Sanjay Seecharran, 24-year-old fisherman of Grove Public Road, EBD was also charged for sealing fiber optic cable from GTT.

Seecharran appeared before City Magistrate Sunil Scarce and confessed to the charge and was sentenced to three years imprisonment.