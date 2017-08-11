Teen needs help for urgent eye surgery

PAULA Cottam, 16, is seeking financial assistance to save her left eye for which she needs urgent surgery in the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago (TT).

The total cost of the vitrectomy surgery expected to be performed by Dr. Ronnie Bhola is US$3,500 or TT$23,000.

The student of the Ministry of Education Visually Impaired and Blind Students Resource Centre and St. Joseph High School is blind in the left eye and underwent a surgery in TT in 2012, but needs a follow-up surgical procedure.

She was accompanied by her father Paul Cottam, who is blind in both eyes and is asking for financial help to offset medical and travelling expenses for his daughter’s surgery overseas.

Paula is a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

In April 2012, Paula had left vitreo-retinal surgery in TT and her cataract was removed, leaving her aphakia (the absence of the lens of the eye, due to surgical removal, a perforating wound or ulcer, or congenital anomaly).

She, however, returned in November 2012 for a follow-up and she was found to still have a persistent retinal detachment. She underwent left vitrectomy, encirclement procedure, endo-laser with silicon oil implantation.

Paula returned to TT in April 2013 and had left ROSO-SF-Air and lens implantation.

Thereafter, she had follow-up treatment at the GPHC , but the vision in her left eye remains low.

Paula resides with her father at Lot 127 East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, and is seeking financial assistance to have this surgery done in TT as soon as possible to save her eye.

Interested persons willing to help can contact Paula’s family on telephone numbers 692-5223, 617-8471, and 231-2361 or can make a deposit in their bank account 244-4065 at Republic Bank.