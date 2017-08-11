Suspect in ‘oral sex murder’ arrested

THE Police have arrested one of two suspects on Thursday in connection with the death of a 40-year-old miner, Orlando La Cruz, of Pomeroon River, who was shot dead on June 15 at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District (NWD).

La Cruz was shot to the right side neck and pronounced dead at the Matthew’s Ridge District Hospital. Reports indicate that La Cruz was shot after he refused to perform oral sex on one of his drinking buddies at Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District.

According to reports, the victim was lying in a hammock in his camp when the two suspects visited him after which they began consuming high wine and water.

Shortly after, one of the suspects was heard telling La Cruz to perform oral sex on him and when he refused, an argument erupted between the three men.

The suspect allegedly collected a cartridge from the second suspect and loaded his shotgun. He then placed the weapon to the right side of the victim’s neck and pulled the trigger. The two suspects then made good their escape into nearby bushes.

This newspaper was informed that when a rank visited the scene, the victim was found lying in the hammock, bleeding from the wound.

No spent shell was recovered at the scene but two high wine bottles were found.