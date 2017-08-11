Pensioner crushed by canter truck

A 71-YEAR-OLD woman was hit and killed by a canter truck as she stood near the median at Houston public road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Thursday morning.

Dead is Chitratkha Sankar of Lot 61, Houston, EBD. Reports indicate that the pensioner was heading out to a clinic when the accident occurred at 06:45hrs.

It is alleged that the canter truck, GMM 6594, with logo K&G Shipping, was going north into Georgetown when the driver crashed into the pensioner as she stood at the median next to a utility pole, dragging her 40 feet away.

The body was removed from the scene by a police pickup and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The body was then taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour pending a post-mortem.

The canter truck driver was taken into police custody as investigations continue.

“The canter truck pick up this woman from right in the corner, dragging her on the concrete separation, crushing her to death,” one eyewitness said.

The mother of seven was described by relatives as a very quiet individual who was heading out to clinic when she met her demise.

According to reports from the Traffic Department, Sankar is the country’s 57th road fatality this year.