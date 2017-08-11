National coordinating coalition mobilised to deliver greater impact

Dear Editor

THE National Coordinating Coalition (NCC) is a local autonomous umbrella network that coordinates the work of its members on the national level for greater impact and sustainability of the national response to HIV/AIDS and other societal challenges.

At a time when Guyana was among the five countries in Latin America and Caribbean region with a HIV/AIDS epidemic that had spread beyond specific high-risk groups into the general population, the NGO Coordinating Committee was established under the Guyana HIV/AIDS/STI Youth Project, in 1999, by a small group of NGOs that became involved in HIV/AIDS prevention, care and support.

In 2000, along with UNAIDS, USAID, Family Health International (FHI)/IMPACT and the Global Bureau, a behaviour change intervention strategy was developed, known as the National AIDS Programme Strategic Plan.

The Committee later grew to twenty-one (21) organisations under the USAID/ Guyana HIV/AIDS Reduction and Prevention (GHARP) Project with responsibility for oversight and coordination as well as monitoring of project results. Programmes implemented under the project includes, the areas of prevention of mother-to-child transmission, counselling services and HIV/AIDS testing, prevention: abstinence and faithfulness, community mobilisation, stigma and discrimination, job training and employment services, commercial sex workers/men who have sex with men interventions, orphans and vulnerable children, among several others. Citizens may recall one of the popular campaigns “Ready Body! Is it Really Ready?” that raised awareness on healthy lifestyles.

To strengthen HIV/AIDS interventions in the country, the members decided to transition and formalised the Committee to the National Coordinating Coalition (NCC), established as a legal entity under the Companies Act of 1991 as a not-for-profit. Currently, the NCC has twenty-six (26) established NGOs member organisations spanning across seven (7) Administrative Regions (2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and10) of Guyana. It is governed by a Board of Directors, and supported by an Executive Committee, Governance Committee, Finance and Audit Committee, Working Group Committee.

In response to the need for broader interventions to address societal challenges, the NCC has adopted a multi-sectoral approach that looks beyond HIV/AIDS. With USAID’s support, the NGOs of this Coalition have enhanced their capacity and competence in the areas of financial sustainability, human rights, gender equality and youth development.

Building on their foundation and strengths, the NCC has taken steps since to ensure the NGOs have the capacity and resources to continue their work, as strong and sustainable organisations. In support, USAID has entered into a 3-year cooperative agreement with Volunteer Youth Corps Inc. to lead implementation of the Guyana Civil Society Leadership project. The current month of June marks the end of year two of the project and the beginning of the final year.

There are much experiential learning and community development approaches that can be learned from NGOs. Over the past 15 years, this body has made tremendous impact in their respective communities, and further reinforced their commitment and position to provide certain key services.

Collectively, the members of the NCC serve over 3,000 clients monthly for a range of social services which include HIV testing and counselling, domestic violence counselling, and care for orphans and other vulnerable children, suicide counselling and others. It is estimated that 75% of the key population services are provided by NGOs. Further, NGOs provide over 50% of counselling and testing done in Guyana and 75% of care and support for orphans and vulnerable children.

Today, the NCC has formal partnerships with the Government of Guyana, private sector organisations and international agencies to promote an enabling environment for local NGOs. The need to expand relations and strengthen collaboration with all stakeholders must be reiterated, particularly since the launch of the Health Vision 2020 – National Health Strategy of Guyana, and, noting the targets and goals of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a global plan of action to solve some of our biggest problems like poverty, education and health.

The NCC Members are: Artistes in Direct Support; ChildLink Guyana Inc.; Comforting Hearts; Family Awareness Consciousness Togetherness; For the Children Sake Foundation; Network of Guyanese Living with and affected by HIV/AIDS; Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association; Guyana Sex Worker Coalition; Guyana Trans United; Help and Shelter; Hope For All; Hope Foundation; Jazz and Poetry on a Stool; Lifeline Counselling Services; Linden Care Foundation; Merundoi Inc.; Monique’s Caring Hands; Practical Christianity Ministries; Rainbow House; Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination; Sophia Community Development Association; Specialists in Sustained Youth Development and Research Inc.; United Bricklayers; Youth Challenge Guyana.

Regards

Leroy Adolphus