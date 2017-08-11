Moco Moco to go into block making operations

The village of Moco Moco will benefit from a block making machine as the Ministry of Social Protection launched one of the preliminary Sustainable Livelihood and Entrepreneurship Developments (SLED) projects in the community.

Minister Amna Ally, MP who visited the community on Thursday met with residents of Moco Moco during which she outlined the goals of the SLED project which aims to provide an avenue for the economic development of groups and communities.

The SLED programme, which is implemented through the Ministry of Social Protection gives grants to Cooperatives and Friendly Societies to equip them to engage in sustainable, entrepreneurial ventures.

The block making operation is valued at $3M. Toshao George James welcomed the initiative and complimented the minister for her efforts to assist the community. The residents are tasked with the construction of a shed to house the block making operations as they await the arrival of the block making machine.

This project comes just one day after another SLED initiative was launched in the community of Hiawa, Region 9. The Toshao and residents thanked the Minister and her team for the SLED initiative and committed their efforts to the success of their project.