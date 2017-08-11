Miner busted with cannabis

A 33-YEAR-OLD miner of Bartica, Region Seven, was on Wednesday arrested after police found cannabis weighing some 589 grams at the backseat of the vehicle he was driving.

The bust was made during a search conducted on motor pick-up PPP 155 at Itaballi Check Point. Ranks found a black plastic bag containing the suspected cannabis behind the backseat of the vehicle.

Police in a statement said the miner was told of the offence in having the illegal substance and he reportedly later admitted to the offence. Four other occupants were in the vehicle at the time.

Police said charges are pending.