Guyana Cup attracts more sponsorship

THE organisers of the 11th Guyana Cup recently benefited from three more sponsorships towards Sunday’s race meet, scheduled for the Rising Sun Turf Club on the West Coast Berbice.

The Berbice River Bridge Company, along with Prem’s Grocery and Fix It Tyre Shop, joined the long list of sponsors.

Roy Jafferally, who is a member of the organising committee, recently collected the sponsorship cheque from representatives of the three business entities.

He expressed gratitude to the sponsors, adding that their support will definitely provide some assistance towards making the event a huge success.

Meanwhile, an update from the organising committee indicated that close to 100 of the country’s top horses gained entry for the day’s event.

The feature event, which is open to all imported and Guyana-bred three years and older, rated B Class and Lower will go for a distance of 1600m and a top prize of $2M.

The main supporting race is the E3 and Lower, which will be contested over 1100m and has a winner’s purse of $1.2M. Other races on the day include the G1 and Lower (1400m), H2 and Lower (1400m), Two-year-old Guyana-bred (1100m), Three-year-old Guyana-bred and I1 and Lower (1400m), J2 and K Lower (1400m) and L and Lower Non-winners (1400m).

The top five finishers in all eight races would receive cash incentives, with over $15 million in cash and prizes to be distributed on the day.

Admission to the venue is $2 000 for adults; children will be admitted free.