GRIF Project Grant will increase connectivity in hinterland communities

MINISTER of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, is confident that a project designed for ICT Access and eServices for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities will get funding through the Guyana-Norway Agreement.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Hughes said that under the Rural Poor and Hinterland Communities Project, the ministry has applied for funds through the Guyana REDD?plus Investment Fund (GRIF). She noted that the ministry has being going through the process and has completed the necessary groundwork.

The project proposal requesting US$17 million, is a five- year intervention programme and was formally submitted to the GRIF Secretariat. It is expected to bolster the existing connectivity drive. Minister Hughes expressed excitement because the project has a number of components. She noted that there are many “far-flung parts of the hinterland such as the Rupununi, where we need special approaches.” The minister explained that there is a cost to providing internet access and projects will need to be developed that will generate income in the communities.

Another important component of the project Minister Hughes identified is training of individuals. She explained that training of persons in the communities that are to be connected is imperative. “We will need to go into these communities and provide training, so that they can know how to use this internet they are getting to better themselves,” Minister Hughes said. Minister Hughes noted that the ministry has been able to connect communities in Masakenari, Bartica, Linden and Mabaruma. (DPI)