CPL Guyana ticket offices extend opening hours

THE Management of the Guyana Amazon Warriors on Thursday afternoon announced the extended opening hours of the Ticket Offices in Guyana as the Hero Caribbean Premier League matches, scheduled for Providence, draw closer.

“Patrons may pick up their tickets between 08:30hrs and 18:00hrs Monday to Friday and 09:00hrs to 13:00hrs on Saturday and Sunday. Please be reminded that it’s reserved seating for all matches and cricket fans are encouraged to buy tickets early to avoid the rush,” Guyana Amazon Warriors said in an official release.

Tickets cost $5 000 each for the Red and Green Stands; $3 000 for the Orange Stand and $2 500 for the Grass Mound.

Matches in Guyana:

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs – Thursday, August 17 at 18:00hrs

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders – Saturday, August 19 at 12:00hrs

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents – Sunday, August 20 at 18:00hrs

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Stars – Tuesday, August 22 at 18:00hrs