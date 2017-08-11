Bandits rob GPL Mon Repos branch

THREE bandits, one armed with a handgun robbed several customers and the Guyana Power Light (GPL) outlet located on the second floor at the Mon Repos Mall, East Coast Demerara (ECD) of an undisclosed sum on Thursday.

Reports indicate that the robbery occurred after 13:20hrs when two of the suspects joined a line posing as customers.

One of the suspects requested to use the washroom when his associate went into his haversack and withdrew a gun, sticking up a special constable, relieving him of a firearm. He was tied up during the robbery.

The armed robbers then ordered other persons inside the building to lay flat as he proceeded to rob them and break into the cashier area.

Subsequently, an alarm was raised by a passerby, causing the suspects to flee the building, discharging several rounds in the air.

The bandits then escaped in a silver grey Toyota Allion that bore a taxi registration. No one was injured and police are seeking CCTV footage from the area.

Residents suspect the robbers are the same people who robbed the E-Networks store housed on the lower flat of the Mall last week.

“These bandits finding this place easy to rob, when we called the B.V. Police Station they didn’t had anyone to send since the vehicles were out on patrol, a call was made while the men were committing the robbery. If they had responded in time they could have been caught,” one resident said.