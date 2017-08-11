ACDA awards Emancipation winners

THE winners in the series of competitions held in observance of Emancipation 2017 were honoured by the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) on Thursday.

More than a dozen competitors were awarded prizes of gift certificates, trophies, and certificates at a simple ceremony held at the cultural organisation’s head office at Lot 9 Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Master of Ceremonies, Clementine Marshall, said members of ACDA worked tirelessly to make Emancipation 2017 possible and the good gesture was in recognition of their efforts.

The awardees had competed in various competitions such as cooking, sports and dancing among others. ACDA Director Eric Phillips said a similar awards ceremony will be held on ACDA’s 25th anniversary.

Thursday’s event featured dances, poems, songs and African drumming.

ACDA’s Emancipation Coordinator Aisha Haynes, said the hosting of Emancipation 2017 was a success because of the hard work of its members across the country.

Those awarded include the members of the Young, Gifted and Black Group, several individuals, members of sport teams, dancers and other groups.