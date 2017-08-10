SOL awards promotion winners

By Abigail Brower

THE winners of the SOL Guyana “Save for a year with Shell fuel save promotion” which began on June 9 and ended on August 4, were rewarded on Wednesday.

Following the draw, I. Wajeed of Lot 9, La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD), who purchased gas from the Union Service Station emerged as the first place winner, a prize which entitles him to free payment of his mortgage or rent for a year.

Fhyad Edoo, of Lot 13, Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD, who also purchased gas from the Union Service Station, won the second place and for himself one year of free payments of installment for a car.

Leon. A. James of Lamaha Park Squatting Area, Georgetown, copped the third place and earned himself free fuel for an entire year. He made a purchase at the Regent Street Shell Gas Station, in the heart of the City.

The eight- weeks promotion offered customers a chance to win a year of “easy living” with the purchase of fuel from any of the SOL service stations.

SOL Guyana Inc. General Manager, Liz Wyatt, speaking at the draw, said Shell helps customers to save and the company’s goals are to offer quality products and services, be it for personal or commercial use.

The grand drawing of the “Save for a year with Shell fuel save promotion” was hosted by SOL Guyana Retail Sales Executive Officer (CEO), Renee Joseph, and Radio Announcer/ DJ, Casual, at Lowe’s Service Station, Vlissengen Road, Bel-Air Park, Georgetown.

The winners were drawn from over 5000 entries.

Wyatt congratulated the three lucky winners and encouraged consumers to make full use of the company’s products.

“Shell is design to last long at no extra cost and to improve engine efficiency,” Wyatt contended.