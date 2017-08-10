Ramjattan will not take the stand

COMMISSIONER inquiring into the alleged plot to kill President David Granger, Paul Slowe, has ruled that there is no need to call Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan, to give evidence.

Christopher Ram is the lawyer representing businessman, Imran Khan, the brother of the alleged plotter, Nizam Khan. Ram had requested that Ramjattan take the stand. In his petition, Ram said the Public Security Minister was part of a dual interview with Police Commissioner, Seelall Persaud, conducted shortly after the investigation became public.

In giving his ruling on Wednesday, Slowe, a retired Assistant Police Commissioner said when the request was made he had committed to review the Terms of Reference (TOR) of the COI and the evidence laid before the Commission. “I have gone through the Terms of Reference (TOR), from one to eight. I have reviewed the evidence given by all the witnesses, and I see no reason to call the minister before the Commission to give statement,” Slowe declared.

In addition to making the ruling, the Commissioner disclosed that Andriff Gillard, the man who accused businessman, Nizam Khan, of plotting to kill the President, is expected to re-appear before the Commission for further cross-examination on Friday; so too is Acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine. After those two witnesses, the curtain will come down on the public hearing but the Commission will continue its work.