Live grenades found in Linden house

RANKS of E’ Division on Wednesday night recovered two live grenades in an abandoned house at West Watooka Hill Top, Linden.

The lawmen, as part of ‘Operation Clean Sweep’, made the bust after acting on information received. According to Commander of the Division, Fazil Karimbaskh, after conducting a search inside of the house, two live grenades were found, concealed in the ceiling of the house. The grenades were diffused and kept in police custody. No one has been arrested as police continue their investigations

`Operation Clean Sweep’ was launched following the escape of 13 prisoners from the Lusignan Prisons on July 24th. Twelve of the 13 prisoners have since been recaptured. Out of the 12, one, Kendall Skeete was recaptured at his resident’s home in Wisroc, Linden.

Commander Karimbaskh confirmed that patrols have been increased in light of the new development. On Wednesday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced a $10 M reward for information leading to the recapturing of the four remaining prisoners at large.